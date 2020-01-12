Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kia Ora,

 

I'm Ezra, 20 going on 21...yikes. Browsing the Internet In good ol' Gisborne. I start my Five to Five, Six day a week job with New Zealand Couriers tomorrow. Love my job and enjoy being on the road, however,  never do you ever ask a courier "How's Christmas". I don't wanna talk about it. Miss editing, slowing getting back into gym, have too many games and equipment. At the beginning of this year I decided I'd like to try new things. It can be simple thing like join a forum and interact with an online community. It's also cool that there's expert Individuals, like-minded Individuals, and Kiwi's contributing opinions, ideas and help. That's why I'm here, I want to share a business idea to listen to opinions and ideas to make this happen in the next couple years. However, I realized I have to post a specific number of threads to post in there. So here I am. This will hopefully be a small hobby of mine to contribute to threads and stay active here. See you's around eh. To those who start work tomorrow good luck on turning that holiday mode off and have a great week all. Cheers.

 

Well that happened

BDFL - Memuneh
