Hi all,
My name is Mark.I just arrived Auckland for 3 weeks.
I am a Firmware/Software Engineer(be promoted to R&D manager on 1st April 2019) with 10 years experience in Firmware and Software development in Taiwan.
specialties:
- Firmware development for ARM-based 32 bits micro-controller(ST STM32F401) and 8051-based 8 bits micro-controller(Silicon Labs C8051F340) with C programming language.
- Software development for colour calibration software with C# programming language, and Swift programming language.
- Cross-platform Software development with Python programming language and Qt creator.
I like hiking, and reading books about programming language.
I come here for job searching.(still searching)
It is hard to find a job without NZ experience.
If you have any job which suitable for me, please let me know.
Cheers,
Mark