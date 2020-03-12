Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268332 12-Mar-2020 21:23
Hi all,

 

 

 

My name is Mark.I just arrived Auckland for 3 weeks.

 

I am a Firmware/Software Engineer(be promoted to R&D manager on 1st April 2019) with 10 years experience in Firmware and Software development in Taiwan.

 

specialties:

 

  • Firmware development for ARM-based 32 bits micro-controller(ST STM32F401) and 8051-based 8 bits micro-controller(Silicon Labs C8051F340) with C programming language.
  • Software development for colour calibration software with C# programming language, and Swift programming language.
  • Cross-platform Software development with Python programming language and Qt creator.

I like hiking, and reading books about programming language.

 

I come here for job searching.(still searching)

 

It is hard to find a job without NZ experience.

 

If you have any job which suitable for me, please let me know.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

Mark

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
Welcome

Welcome

