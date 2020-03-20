Howdy.
As the topic suggests, first time poster. Long time lurker. Thought I'd pop my head out and say hello.
I signed up here a few years back and have even met a few of the GZ regulars at Snap gatherings in CHC.
My name is Mark ("the other Mark P") and I work for 2degrees (formally Snap).
I am responsible for some of the old Ralph posts, and have held a few differnt roles at the company.
Currently working with our Solution Delivery department which assists with Small Business and Corporate customers. But like a lot of us, I came from the Residential Support world.
Figured I should introduce myself prior to posting anywhere.
Outside of generic geek activities; I play American Football in Christchurch, grow chillies, make hotsuaces, play music (bass guitar and drums) and brew beer.
I support the New Orleans Saints (NFL) and Highlanders (Super Rugby).
Cheers.