Introductions


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268630 29-Mar-2020 14:10
Hey guys

 

I have just joined this forum again after being away since 2010. 😝

 

I hope you are all coping well with the Covid 19 lockdown. I am based in Auckland and holed up in my house with very little access to the external world, other than via the inter-web:)

 

Luckily, I have been growing a few basic veges and fruits over the past few years and now have just enough supplementary options for a tiny family to use.

 

 

 

Besides food talk, any of you guys watch the Piccard series on Amazon Prime?
It sure was a cool series to watch, just ended though.

 

Sadly not many series or movies in my preferred genre left on Prime or Netflix these days, besides the Studio Ghibli options, which have been awesome.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Jake🥂

 

 

5792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2449483 29-Mar-2020 14:10
BDFL - Memuneh
66176 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2449484 29-Mar-2020 14:10
Welcome to Geekzone!




 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


5766 posts

Uber Geek


  #2449496 29-Mar-2020 14:23
Welcome

