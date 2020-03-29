Hey guys
I have just joined this forum again after being away since 2010. 😝
I hope you are all coping well with the Covid 19 lockdown. I am based in Auckland and holed up in my house with very little access to the external world, other than via the inter-web:)
Luckily, I have been growing a few basic veges and fruits over the past few years and now have just enough supplementary options for a tiny family to use.
Besides food talk, any of you guys watch the Piccard series on Amazon Prime?
It sure was a cool series to watch, just ended though.
Sadly not many series or movies in my preferred genre left on Prime or Netflix these days, besides the Studio Ghibli options, which have been awesome.
Cheers
Jake🥂