Hi ,
Shields down , Adverts, pop ups etc allowed and joining up after lurking for a while.
Second go to signup.
Still I don't see any Captcha's so not sure what's going on with Edge or Chrome.
Go back to days of batch processed basic on pencil marked cards.
Nowdays operate on various refurbished hardware , missing days when taller screens were common though.
Interests simple general DIY , Electronics , keeping a watch on IOT.
Pity wearables have not embraced providing an open platform for users to run simple code/apps .
Greetings to the locked in but not locked out Geekzoners.
Regards, Pete.