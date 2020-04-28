Hi all!
I've been following Geekzone for a while now, and have finally decided to make an account! Advice offered on Geekzone has often helped me out, so hopefully I'll be able to return the favour.
Here's a bit about me:
My name is Matt and I'm in my second year studying Mechatronics Engineering at Canterbury University. I grew up in the Waikato (near Te Awamutu), and moved down to Christchurch last year. At the moment, I'm temporarily back home in the Waikato. Most things technical interest me, and I absolutely fizz getting out water skiing during the summer! As for vehicles, I drive a bog standard Toyota Corolla, and enjoy getting around Christchurch on my push bike.
I'm looking forward to giving advice, and occasionally receiving it too! (Maybe starting with a post asking about our VDSL back here at home)
Catch you guys around,
Matt