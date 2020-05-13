Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi Guys

 

Been to the site a bit, I'm an old-timer that loves IT and been using it since the dark ages (just prior to the Apple II )

 

I've been coding for years with everything from Pascal, Fortran, Cobol, Basic, Delphi, VB, VS, ASP, HTML, CSS etc... mostly for myself :)

 

I have a couple of small businesses with websites and potter around with them and absolutely love building tools / macros under Excel in MS VB, (One project has over 15,000 lines of code)

 

I came here to ask advice regarding NZ webhosting etc as we have some problems with our current host.

 

Thanks

 

Gman

Welcome to Geekzone!

BDFL - Memuneh
Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

Welcome

