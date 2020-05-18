Hi All,

Probably like many here I've often ended up reading useful information on Geekzone as a result of a Google search so this time I found just enough information to prompt me into requesting more. The subject this time around was in regard to optimising power useage from a planned PV installation. I'll chase that up soon.

As you will see from my signature we run an online business which in the current situation as COVID-19 alert levels decline here in NZ is fair humming. Guess that's a result of many Kiwis being cooped up with time to kill during the recent lockdown and an opportunity to go internet browsing, and perhaps now having an aversion to queuing and hand sanitising to go real life shopping. If you're interested in what we have to offer our company Harm Less Solutions focusses on products with environmental integrity and good health.

My personal areas of expertise run through 35+ years of land surveying, from measuring with a metal band through to operating a 3D laser scanner about 10 years ago. Went orcharding for 7 years at one stage growing avocados and citrus on our Organically certified Bay of Plenty property, gaining a DipHort (Massey) during that time to save me having to translate hort consultant's advice to an organic management regime. Our present business came as result of redundancy from my laser scanning job due to the GFC .

My environmentalist ideals saw us install 6kW of PV at our previous rural property, then purchase a Nissan Leaf to feed some of the generation into. Another (2.5ha) property now and about to put in PV again so hence my reason for joining up here. Still got the Leaf but in time a second EV is desired as totally sold on the EV concept.

Cheers, Tony