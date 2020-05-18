Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsOften observed but first time contributing


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270612 18-May-2020 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

Probably like many here I've often ended up reading useful information on Geekzone as a result of a Google search so this time I found just enough information to prompt me into requesting more. The subject this time around was in regard to optimising power useage from a planned PV installation. I'll chase that up soon.

 

As you will see from my signature we run an online business which in the current situation as COVID-19 alert levels decline here in NZ is fair humming. Guess that's a result of many Kiwis being cooped up with time to kill during the recent lockdown and an opportunity to go internet browsing, and perhaps now having an aversion to queuing and hand sanitising to go real life shopping. If you're interested in what we have to offer our company Harm Less Solutions focusses on products with environmental integrity and good health.

 

My personal areas of expertise run through 35+ years of land surveying, from measuring with a metal band through to operating a 3D laser scanner about 10 years ago. Went orcharding for 7 years at one stage growing avocados and citrus on our Organically certified Bay of Plenty property, gaining a DipHort (Massey) during that time to save me having to translate hort consultant's advice to an organic management regime. Our present business came as result of redundancy from my laser scanning job due to the GFC .

 

My environmentalist ideals saw us install 6kW of PV at our previous rural property, then purchase a Nissan Leaf to feed some of the generation into. Another (2.5ha) property now and about to put in PV again so hence my reason for joining up here. Still got the Leaf but in time a second EV is desired as totally sold on the EV concept.

 

Cheers, Tony

Create new topic
5811 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2485712 18-May-2020 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2485713 18-May-2020 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


5909 posts

Uber Geek


  #2485720 18-May-2020 16:04
Send private message quote this post

Welcome

602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2485736 18-May-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

For some reason I can't see your signature. Mind posting a link please? Thanks. :)



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485738 18-May-2020 16:36
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

For some reason I can't see your signature. Mind posting a link please? Thanks. :)

 

Sorry, I've since found out that my signature won't display until I've clocked up a couple of hundred posts - may take a while...

 

Our website can be visited at https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/ 

 

Questions/enquiries welcome.

 

Cheers, Tony

2723 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2485759 18-May-2020 16:45
Send private message quote this post

Welcome. 

 

I read this bit, "My personal areas of expertise run through 35+ years of land surveying, from measuring with a metal band..." and thought, which Metal Band? Metallica? Slayer? I guess it's just the way I am wired. 

 

 

 

Anyway...you're bound to get the help you need here, but rarely if ever from me. 😆




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

 

Handsome Dan is well and truly over Home Detention...

 

Some people were just born stupid. 



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485773 18-May-2020 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Welcome. 

 

I read this bit, "My personal areas of expertise run through 35+ years of land surveying, from measuring with a metal band..." and thought, which Metal Band? Metallica? Slayer? I guess it's just the way I am wired. 

 

 

 

Anyway...you're bound to get the help you need here, but rarely if ever from me. 😆

 

Totally see where you're coming from but this is the sort of kit I was referring to: https://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/67163

 

A lost skill using one of these now. Known weight per length of band so under 7kg of tension the amount to be deducted for an accurate distance could be calculated (including correction for temperature expansion). The surveyor's assistant literally had the brass drum strapped to his hand so any false move when measuring over electric fences was potentially shocking 😱

 

Electronic distance measuring these days has taken a lot of character out of land surveying 😉

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.