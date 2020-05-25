Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271735 25-May-2020 13:27
Hi all,

 

Long time lurker here, many threads have had valuable info in them over the years! Thank you for all of your contributions!
Thought I'd make an account, our customers refer to us as geeks so that is fitting!

 

The company is Whangarei based and serves Northland. We specialize in EFTPOS, CCTV, Point Of Sale systems and anything that supports that! If anyone requires something of that Nature, then we are the local team to come see!
I look forward to some good chat and answering or asking some questions!

 

Thanks

 

😀

  #2491027 25-May-2020 13:27
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2491028 25-May-2020 13:27
Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

  #2491035 25-May-2020 13:29
Good to see another member from Whangaz!



  #2491042 25-May-2020 13:34
Gurezaemon:

 

Good to see another member from Whangaz!

 

 

 

 

Cool to see a local on here!
We are based down Herekino Street! I live out on the Tutukaka Coast! Been there for many years now.

Cheers

