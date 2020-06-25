Hi everyone

Just posting my introduction...

I'm Managing Director of HRDNZ - www . hrdnz . com (Certified Moodle Partner since 2006) and primarily involved in educational technology, and specifically online / e-learning education. As you might imagine, we've been incredibly busy since the start of the year with so many organisations needing to use online learning in some form.

I'm a graphic designer initially, then did a BA(Hons) in professional education, followed by a Cert Ed (teaching certificate) and MBA in International Business (all in Liverpool / Manchester, UK). Came to NZ in 2002, and I'm a Citizen now, living in the beautiful Bay of Islands.

I actually decided to join GeekZone after researching some posts here about DrayTek routers - as I've just replaced the awful Vodafone router with a DrayTek 130 bridged to Ubiquiti Amplifi.

For day to day personal tech I'm all Apple - MacBook Pro, MacMini, iPad Pro, iPhone, Apple Watch, etc.

For work I'm linux orientated, usually Ubuntu, and run more than 50 sites using Amazon AWS EC2.

For fun / experimenting I have a small collection of Raspberry Pi's, although been so busy recently it's not even up and running at the moment.

The main thing I'm know for around the world is Moodle (Learning Management System) and e-learning in general such as H5P, SCORM, and systems such as Blackboard.

We work with numerous NZ Universities, Schools, NFP's, and SME's. I tend to work with the SME's mostly given my business background.

Well, that's it.

One partner, two young daughters, two guinea pigs, one cat, and not enough time in the day ;-)

Stu