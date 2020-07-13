Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272752 13-Jul-2020 21:51
Hi all,

 

I've read a lot of advice here over the years but finally registered today when I felt I had something to contribute to a discussion. The renovation/DIY forums are probably where I'll be found most of the time, but anything involving tools/tech is of interest!

 

I currently work in the nutrition field but previously sold automotive parts... yes quite a change! Over the years I've had a go at beekeeping, home brewing, playing in a brass band, and working on a small block Chev, and now that I'm a home owner my focus is on home improvements. (plus it's the perfect excuse to buy more tools!!)

 

Cheers,

 

Sarah

 

Invercargill (but still a Cantabrian at heart!)

  #2522490 13-Jul-2020 21:51
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2522491 13-Jul-2020 21:51
Create new topic





