Hi all,
I've read a lot of advice here over the years but finally registered today when I felt I had something to contribute to a discussion. The renovation/DIY forums are probably where I'll be found most of the time, but anything involving tools/tech is of interest!
I currently work in the nutrition field but previously sold automotive parts... yes quite a change! Over the years I've had a go at beekeeping, home brewing, playing in a brass band, and working on a small block Chev, and now that I'm a home owner my focus is on home improvements. (plus it's the perfect excuse to buy more tools!!)
Cheers,
Sarah
Invercargill (but still a Cantabrian at heart!)