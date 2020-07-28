Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees

#272969 28-Jul-2020 09:35
Hi all!

 

My name is Morgan, I'm the Social & Digital Media Manager at 2degrees. I'm also new to GeekZone so bear with me while I figure it out ;) If you're a customer of ours, you might have seen me online as ^Morgan or ^MB. I'm here to help raise any questions you have with our various teams, however I am not in our care team, so will be unable to diagnose specific issues with your mobile or broadband.

 

Feel free to reach out if there's anything else you're wanting answers for though, and I'll do my best to source them for ya.

 

Sound fair?

 

Looking forward to chatting further! Cheers - Morgan

 

 

  #2529928 28-Jul-2020 09:35
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

  #2529929 28-Jul-2020 09:35
Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

  #2529938 28-Jul-2020 09:49
@morganbrowne Welcome to Geekzone and just wondering any updates on VoLTE or MoRAN you can provide? 

  #2529939 28-Jul-2020 09:50
Welcome to GZ, Morgan.  It always fantastic to have vendors contribute to the community.  :)




  #2529942 28-Jul-2020 09:53
Welcome! This is one of the things 2D does that is well appreciated by your customers (myself included).

 

 

