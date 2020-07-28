Hi all!
My name is Morgan, I'm the Social & Digital Media Manager at 2degrees. I'm also new to GeekZone so bear with me while I figure it out ;) If you're a customer of ours, you might have seen me online as ^Morgan or ^MB. I'm here to help raise any questions you have with our various teams, however I am not in our care team, so will be unable to diagnose specific issues with your mobile or broadband.
Feel free to reach out if there's anything else you're wanting answers for though, and I'll do my best to source them for ya.
Sound fair?
Looking forward to chatting further! Cheers - Morgan