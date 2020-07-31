Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Introductions


#273040 31-Jul-2020 21:40
Hi there Geekzone

 

 

 

I'm sJBs, 

 

 

 

I have recently immigrated from South Africa and was looking to join forum and community similar to carbonite.co.za.

 

 

 

I was recommended Geekzone, but it seems like the registration page contains a hidden key.  After consistent errors over the last number of months, I finally succeeded (not sure how though)  to tick the invisible Captcha.

 

 

 

Anycase, now I'm here.

 

 

 

Something more from myself:

 

I'm an engineer by trade and have a keen interest in technology, renewables, finance, open-source, cryptography, AI, mountain biking, hiking and gadgets in general.  I'm based in Napier in the beautiful Hawke's Bay, I have brought over quite a bit of tech, but will have to wait till I've finally purchased property before setting it up, sell off or upgrade.  So, I will become more active in the next couple of months.

 

 

 

Looking forward to learn from the community and hopefully be able to contribute to make the world a better place for all TM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2532441 31-Jul-2020 21:40
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

  #2532458 31-Jul-2020 21:47
Welcome. I'm sure @freitasm can comment, but the signup could be something blocked by an adblocker?

 
 
 
 


  #2532464 31-Jul-2020 22:00
As above - your browser (or network, DNS or other resource) is either working to block ads, scripts or some trackers - in special Google services. 




 

 

