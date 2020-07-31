Hi there Geekzone
I'm sJBs,
I have recently immigrated from South Africa and was looking to join forum and community similar to carbonite.co.za.
I was recommended Geekzone, but it seems like the registration page contains a hidden key. After consistent errors over the last number of months, I finally succeeded (not sure how though) to tick the invisible Captcha.
Anycase, now I'm here.
Something more from myself:
I'm an engineer by trade and have a keen interest in technology, renewables, finance, open-source, cryptography, AI, mountain biking, hiking and gadgets in general. I'm based in Napier in the beautiful Hawke's Bay, I have brought over quite a bit of tech, but will have to wait till I've finally purchased property before setting it up, sell off or upgrade. So, I will become more active in the next couple of months.
Looking forward to learn from the community and hopefully be able to contribute to make the world a better place for all TM