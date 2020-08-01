Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273054 1-Aug-2020 19:33
Hello members of GeekZone and anyone else that has stubbed across this thread.

 

 

 

I'm Mark M, a student in East Auckland.

 

I've come to this forum from reading reviews on various topics and decided it is finally time to create an account.

 

My main hobby is animated Christmas lighting. I belong to more forums on this topic as well as Facebook groups.

 

 

 

I will give lovely congratulations to the owners/admin of this site. VERY good that you have messages in place for newbies that have not posted. I especially like the 'Search before posting', I'm very annoyed of people who do not do this on other forums.

 

 

 

Aside from this;  I do apologise if i'm not active on this site. I'll keep it bookmarked and try to visit once a week.

 

 

 

Thank you.

  #2532842 1-Aug-2020 19:33
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

BDFL - Memuneh
  #2532843 1-Aug-2020 19:33
Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

  #2532853 1-Aug-2020 19:49
Animated lighting? As in animatronics or sequenced lighting?




Richard rich.ms



  #2532857 1-Aug-2020 20:02
richms:

 

Animated lighting? As in animatronics or sequenced lighting?

 

 

Sequenced lighting.

 

Last year I just got stuck into addressable LED strings (pixels). Part of a group buy on another forum for a large controller and the pixels are from a manufacturer in China.

 

I then spend the time sequencing them to music.

 

 

 

In the display setup I have a small FM transmitter too. Adjusted to be about 30m range so cars just outside can listen to the lights.

