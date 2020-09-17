Hi Everyone,

My name is Bert van den Berg, I'm 72 years old and love electronics, sailing and scuba diving. I live in wonderful friendly Whangarei with my wife of 45 years. We've been runing a small electronics manufacturing business from two sheds behind the house making digital instruments for boats, ambulances and fire trucks. 23 years and still going.

Four years ago the wife and I bought a Nisan LEAF 100% electric car and two years ago thought it would be fun and profitable to get a solar array to charge the car with and run some of the appliances in the house. We're very happy with both purchases. Although we were early adopters of the EV when prices were much higher than today, we are still happy with the EV and are enjoying the low maintenance and running costs (two tires and windshield wiper fluid and normal WOF and Rego fees).

The 5.3Kw solar array has proven its worth and looks to be returning us around 20% on our investment. It's been a learning experience to get the most bang for the buck out of the solar array. Juggling when to turn ON/OFF different things and dealing with clouds, etc.

I hope to learn more from this forum on utilizing the solar array.

Regards,

Bert