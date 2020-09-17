Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Would like to introduce myself
#275935 17-Sep-2020 12:27
Hi Everyone,

 

My name is Bert van den Berg, I'm 72 years old and love electronics, sailing and scuba diving.  I live in wonderful friendly Whangarei with my wife of 45 years.   We've been runing a small electronics manufacturing business from two sheds behind the house making digital instruments for boats, ambulances and fire trucks.  23 years and still going.

 

Four years ago the wife and I bought a Nisan LEAF 100% electric car and two years ago thought it would be fun and profitable to get a solar array to charge the car with and run some of the appliances in the house.    We're very happy with both purchases.  Although we were early adopters of the EV when prices were much higher than today, we are still happy with the EV and are enjoying the low maintenance and running costs (two tires and windshield wiper fluid and normal WOF and Rego fees).

 

The 5.3Kw solar array has proven its worth and looks to be returning us around 20% on our investment.  It's been a learning experience to get the most bang for the buck out of the solar array.  Juggling when to turn ON/OFF different things and dealing with clouds, etc.

 

I hope to learn more from this forum on utilizing the solar array.

 

Regards,

 

Bert

 

 

Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

