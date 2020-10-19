alexthompsonx2020

Hey guys,
I'm Alex and I'm new to geekzone. I'm a PC Master Race member. 😁 I like playing FPS games and Autobattlers like Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. I have years of tenure in the IT Industry and have gained some decent experience on networking and internet services. I also do some blogging on the side for Get Internet. Please feel free to ask me questions about networking and internet, I'll be happy to answer your queries. A great hobby I recently picked up is modifying mechanical keyboards! I've been venturing into the technical stuff like building my own keyboard from scratch right down to creating my own cables.
Cheers!