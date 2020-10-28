Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsWelcome to me!
dmoon

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#279619 28-Oct-2020 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Hey all, I’m new here so hello from Welly. Have read lots of your posts. At the moment I’m after some Uniquiti networking kit so I’ll post separately about that!

Thanks heaps

Duncan

Create new topic
PeterReader
5857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592828 28-Oct-2020 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68881 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592829 28-Oct-2020 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 


networkn
23480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592834 28-Oct-2020 17:31
Send private message quote this post

Welcome.

 

I've been to Paradise, but I've never been to me.

 

 

RunningMan
6142 posts

Uber Geek


  #2592840 28-Oct-2020 17:39
Send private message quote this post

Welcome

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.