Ashlin

18 posts

Geek


#279980 20-Nov-2020 10:05
Send private message

Hi All,

 

I've been a member for ages but haven't really posted anything, just used all the useful info for my own selfish purposes. ;)

 

I'm a techie, patent attorney and avid fixer of broken things. Curious about how things work, what's inside them and how to make them better.

 

I'm launching a new venture in this space, a place for connecting my fellow fixers and tinkerers to broken things and parts. Site is at Fixify and facebook is at https://www.facebook.com/fixifyNZ 

 

Feel free to say hi.

 

Cheers

 

Ash

 

 

 

 

PeterReader
5849 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607359 20-Nov-2020 10:05
Send private message

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
69017 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607360 20-Nov-2020 10:05
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!




 

 

Jase2985
10064 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2607421 20-Nov-2020 10:48
Send private message

need to fix your site

 

Warning: Potential Security Risk Ahead

Error code: SSL_ERROR_BAD_CERT_DOMAIN

Ashlin

18 posts

Geek


  #2607424 20-Nov-2020 10:50
Send private message

Sorry, bad link. Try now.

 

 

