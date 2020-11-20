Hi All,
I've been a member for ages but haven't really posted anything, just used all the useful info for my own selfish purposes. ;)
I'm a techie, patent attorney and avid fixer of broken things. Curious about how things work, what's inside them and how to make them better.
I'm launching a new venture in this space, a place for connecting my fellow fixers and tinkerers to broken things and parts. Site is at Fixify and facebook is at https://www.facebook.com/fixifyNZ
Feel free to say hi.
Cheers
Ash