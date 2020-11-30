Hi,
I've been using Geekzone for years, whenever I needed to research some topic or tech item. I thought it was finally time to join. 😀
I'm retired and now pursue my hobby: gaming (consoles mainly). I'm active on Twitter and also on YouTube.
I used to work with computers, networking, web servers (Linux), web design .. you name it, in the heady internet days of the 1990s and early 2000s.
I just purchased a new android phone (which process brought me here for info) - bemoaning the supply situation in NZ - and look forward to sharing experiences with my mobile and other tech items in the appropriate forums.
Cheers
Britta