Wom

Wom

#280617 29-Dec-2020 14:22
Hi everyone,

I'm a long term lurker and have found some rather helpful threads here, so I thought it was about time I signed up and contribute my 10 cents :)

I'm a Wellingtonian born and raised. I like working on cars and pretending I know what I'm doing haha. I also like to think I'm tech savvy, having built all of my own pc's since the late 90s, but at the rate technology is progressing I do feel like I'm falling behind the times

Aside from that, I have 2 cats, a fiancé, and a 4 year old son. We've just bought our first house at a very inflated price, but just so glad to finally be on the ladder


Cheers all,
Chris / Wom

PeterReader
Welcome to Geekzone!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2627777 29-Dec-2020 14:22
Welcome to Geekzone!




Dynamic
  #2627784 29-Dec-2020 14:31
Welcome to Geekzone, Wom.

 

I miss my Wellington days...  studied at CIT and then commuted into the CBD from my flat in Seddon St, Upper Hutt.  After studying, I was a sparky's labourer for a bit when the Queens Wharf Event Centre was being built.  After working on the carpark lights for three weeks, I was cured of wanting to ever work with my arms above my head ever again. 😂




RunningMan
  #2627792 29-Dec-2020 14:44
Welcome

Wom

Wom

thanks for the welcomes :)

 

 

 

Dynamic:

 

Welcome to Geekzone, Wom.

 

I miss my Wellington days...  studied at CIT and then commuted into the CBD from my flat in Seddon St, Upper Hutt. 

 


I studied at CIT too, what a pity that campus was shut down, I liked that school


Dynamic
  #2627820 29-Dec-2020 16:29
Yes, I agree it was a fantastic campus, and I was disappointed to hear it was being closed.  Did I read in the last year or so it is finally being properly re-used?  (If you have heard anything.)




Lias
  #2627920 29-Dec-2020 18:32
Welcome to the madhouse




Wom

Wom

  #2627934 29-Dec-2020 19:37
Dynamic:

 

Yes, I agree it was a fantastic campus, and I was disappointed to hear it was being closed.  Did I read in the last year or so it is finally being properly re-used?  (If you have heard anything.)

 

 

 

 

not sure how Covid has affected this, but there is a sports institute that is / was supposed to be moving in

 

I believe it has been labelled earthquake prone (as is everything in Wellington)

k1w1k1d
  #2627940 29-Dec-2020 20:10
Did my trade block courses there in the late 70's. 

davidcole
  #2627953 29-Dec-2020 21:05
Welcome.

I’m ex cit as well (92-94) for business computing




heavenlywild
  #2627961 29-Dec-2020 21:39
Welcome to Geekzone!

Dynamic
  #2628010 30-Dec-2020 07:04
davidcole: Welcome.

I’m ex cit as well (92-94) for business computing

 

@davidcole we probably passed each other... I was there 93-94 for NZCE in Electronic Engineering, which had a computing component.  My memories include....

 

  • Hugh with his long hair.... I can't remember his position... head of IT?
  • Henk Lazet (?) and his 'innit' space fillers in his sentences.  In one of my classes we clocked him at 73 'innit's per hour' 😂
  • Being closed in the anechoic chamber (voluntarily) for a minute.  That was eerie.
  • The coax network that occasionally went down.
  • Using the Sparc workstations.
  • The chronic internet lag that popped up occasionally.
  • Being introduced to newsgroups and MUD talkers.  I met a lovely girl from Otago University via her cousin in the UK on Crossroads.  I met her for dinner once.  (You met someone from the internet?  Woah!)




ANglEAUT
  #2628064 30-Dec-2020 11:38
Welcome Wom.

 

Hope you are stayin warm these days? 😆




