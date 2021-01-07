Good evening all. Thanks for taking the time to read my post.

Prior to covid, I purchased a King Quest Pro from Amazon because it was close to half the price that they sell for in NZ. Unfortunately unbeknown to me it won't work in NZ as it will only pickup USA based satellites. I contacted the NZ distributor and they don't want to know about even though I offered to pay whatever it takes to fix it. Initially their technician quoted me $700 to change the LNB and motherboard. This is close to what i paid for the thing. But now they said they won't touch it.

Question is, Are their any genius out there that can point me in the direction to where I can get this thing working? I.e anyone know any Satellite expert firms in NZ?

It has a USB port and maybe it can be updated with software, I am not sure.

Your help is very much appreciated.

Many thanks.

Justin