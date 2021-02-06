Hello everyone!
Not-so-long time lurker (probably about 3 months now lol) decided to just join in to be part of this community. Been reading through posts recently, and I really fancy things like r/homelabs, home automations, and the likes!
I’m from Spain, and since I moved here 2 years ago I’ve been on and off about my career. The lockdowns yours truly by covid19 did not help at all, or anyone for that matter lol. I hope to find some light in this forum and take my mind off of stressful things in my current situation.