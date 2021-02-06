Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductionsHello GZ Aotearoa!
Raftorrez

#281231 6-Feb-2021 17:03
Hello everyone!

 

Not-so-long time lurker (probably about 3 months now lol) decided to just join in to be part of this community. Been reading through posts recently, and I really fancy things like r/homelabs, home automations, and the likes!

 

I’m from Spain, and since I moved here 2 years ago I’ve been on and off about my career. The lockdowns yours truly by covid19 did not help at all, or anyone for that matter lol. I hope to find some light in this forum and take my mind off of stressful things in my current situation.

PeterReader
  #2648718 6-Feb-2021 17:03
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2648719 6-Feb-2021 17:03
Welcome to Geekzone!




Eva888
  #2648744 6-Feb-2021 17:23
Welcome. You’re a long way from home but am sure you will enjoy the friendly forum and find it useful.



RunningMan
  #2648757 6-Feb-2021 18:27
Welcome

baikal888
  #2660270 20-Feb-2021 22:22
Welcome to the forum!

