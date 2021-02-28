Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DefMoose

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#282596 28-Feb-2021 13:48
Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

I've only just stumbled across GeekZone and it looks like a really cool and useful site. 

 

 

 

My name is Greg and I'm from South Canterbury. I've pretty much worked in the hospitality/service industry all my life.

 

 

 

I love to travel, cook (worked as chef throughout the world), am a dog person (sorry cat lovers) and enjoy messing around with PC's both hardware and software.

 

 

 

Not a computer expert, by any stretch of the imagination, so you won't see me posting advice but I will probably ask the occasional question from time to time.  

 

 

 

Stay safe, stay frosty

 

Cheers

 

Greg

PeterReader
5933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665722 28-Feb-2021 13:48
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73828 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665723 28-Feb-2021 13:48
Welcome to Geekzone!




RunningMan
7019 posts

Uber Geek


  #2665734 28-Feb-2021 13:56
Welcome - that looks like a golden retriever?



Dynamic
3358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665738 28-Feb-2021 14:11
Welcome to GZ, Greg. :)




DefMoose

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2665742 28-Feb-2021 14:22
RunningMan:

 

Welcome - that looks like a golden retriever?

 

 

 

 

Running Man  - Yes he was. Tribute to a friend of mine's faithful companion of 10+ years. 

 

As I said I love dogs but I've never owned one due to the fact that I flit from one place or country every year or 2. Not fair or practical!! 

ANglEAUT
1678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2665789 28-Feb-2021 16:27
Welcome Greg.

 

This site is useful for more than just IT. I'm sure you will find threads to contribute to. We've had discussions about steaks & bbq's around here. Maybe you can ask the mods for a dedicated cooking section. 😉

 

 




