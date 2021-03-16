Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283862 16-Mar-2021 14:39
Or Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland for the more polite :)

 

I've been a member of the forum for some time but went mia for various reasons. But did I ever forget Geekzone? No. It was the first place I thought of when I had a technical question I couldn't Google and since coming back a few days ago I am reminded about how much I enjoyed this site.

 

So I'm subbed for a year and ready to enjoy.

 

I used to work for ihug's technical helpdesk but my career since then has spanned applications management to intranet/information/website management (which I currently do for a healthcare provider.)

 

I game (used to be WoW and ESO, now FFXIV) cross stitch like a nana (I'm not a nana but you might think I am, if so, sod it :P) and enjoy nerding it out on YouTube, Netflix and Prime. I would at some stage like to start a YouTube channel for my crafting endevours but way too nervous about appearing on camera (it'll happen, just need to get over those nerves!)

 

Hope to get to know more of you, and reconnect with old friends! 🥳




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

Dynamic
3374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675534 16-Mar-2021 15:00
Send private message

Welcome back!  Obviously you did not learn your lesson well enough last time 😆

 

Go for it with your crafting!  Most of the time camera time would be focussed on your materials anyway?  Perhaps buy a mask or a wig and be the Sia or The Phantom Of The Crafting World. :)  Many is the time I have hopped on YouTube to look up how to do something and ended up 90 minutes later discovering the oddest things...

 

Star Wars, or Star Trek?  Favourite 'superhero'?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11922 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675538 16-Mar-2021 15:05
Send private message

Asrafrate:

 

I used to work for <ENCRYPTED FOR SANITY REASONS> technical helpdesk but my career since then has spanned applications management to intranet/information/website management (which I currently do for a healthcare provider.)

 

 

:D

 

We need a <ENCRYPTED FOR SANITY REASONS> technical helpdesk reunion ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675545 16-Mar-2021 15:14
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Welcome back!  Obviously you did not learn your lesson well enough last time 😆

 

Go for it with your crafting!  Most of the time camera time would be focussed on your materials anyway?  Perhaps buy a mask or a wig and be the Sia or The Phantom Of The Crafting World. :)  Many is the time I have hopped on YouTube to look up how to do something and ended up 90 minutes later discovering the oddest things...

 

Star Wars, or Star Trek?  Favourite 'superhero'?

 



Is it a madhouse? Yes? You belong there girl. This is a universal truth known to every intelligent person. Only through chaos do we grow and learn.

 

Well most "Flosstube" is all about the VERY "American soccer mom" talking to the camera and sharing her work, I am not American or "soccer mommish" so don't really fit in with the general audience lol

 

Star Wars or Star Trek - why must I choose?

 

Favourite Superhero - James P. Sullivan 😎

 

 

 

xpd:

 

:D

 

We need a <ENCRYPTED FOR SANITY REASONS> technical helpdesk reunion ;)

 



Psshh I will never regret those days, never! Learned so much from the great team I worked with. And yes I agree, although I wonder whose left here in Auckland?




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

FineWine
2347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675588 16-Mar-2021 16:47
Send private message

Asrafrate:

 

I used to work for ihug's technical helpdesk........

 

Lived in Sydney 1983 to 2014 and joined the then very new TIG (The Internet Group) 1994 as one of their first Sydney customers, then ihug Australia in 1997, then bought by iinet 2003, I think, but still retained all the ihug naming. So I was with them for 20 years in Australia. The main reason I stayed was their EXCELLENT service and connectivity right from the start.

 

TIG was in the suburb of Strawberry HIlls (inner Sydney) at the time and though they did not really have a front office we were invited to go along (we lived 15mins by train away). They showed us their help desks x 2, their server racks. It was virtually all in one small 2nd story room. They give us a Windows setup disk and their labelled 28 baud modem. As technology progressed they automatically sent the 56 baud free of charge when that became the next best thing and it all just worked. Then iinet also automatically kept sending us the latest and greatest modems/routers as the upgrades occurred. (ASDSL > ADSL2 > ADSL2+). We left before UFB which as we all know was an obsolete pigs breakfast over their.

 

So our experience with people like yourself in Sydney was superb.

 

Welcome to geekzone, I am sure your knowledge will be most welcomed.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

ANglEAUT
1682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2675693 16-Mar-2021 19:32
Send private message

Welcome again

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss



Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675905 17-Mar-2021 06:58
Send private message

@FineWine thank you for sharing that :) I started working for ihug NZ in 1998 and loved the two glorious years I spent there. It really was a different time for technology and I feel like even the community was different back then. Ah the nostalgia. Funny you mention the buy out by iinet, a close friend I met at ihug ended up moving to Australia to work for iinet when that buy out happen and I believe he still works there. What a small but strange and wonderful world indeed.

 

@ANglEAUT thank you! :D




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

