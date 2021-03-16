Asrafrate:

Or Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland for the more polite :)

I've been a member of the forum for some time but went mia for various reasons. But did I ever forget Geekzone? No. It was the first place I thought of when I had a technical question I couldn't Google and since coming back a few days ago I am reminded about how much I enjoyed this site.

So I'm subbed for a year and ready to enjoy.

I used to work for ihug's technical helpdesk but my career since then has spanned applications management to intranet/information/website management (which I currently do for a healthcare provider.)

I game (used to be WoW and ESO, now FFXIV) cross stitch like a nana (I'm not a nana but you might think I am, if so, sod it :P) and enjoy nerding it out on YouTube, Netflix and Prime. I would at some stage like to start a YouTube channel for my crafting endevours but way too nervous about appearing on camera (it'll happen, just need to get over those nerves!)

Hope to get to know more of you, and reconnect with old friends! 🥳