Tony123456

7 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#283971 22-Mar-2021 23:07
Hi there, new to Geekzone in Auckland! :)

Create new topic
PeterReader
5935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678867 22-Mar-2021 23:07
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73976 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678868 22-Mar-2021 23:07
Welcome to Geekzone!




Dynamic
3381 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678895 23-Mar-2021 05:24
Welcome to Geekzone, Tony. :)




RunningMan
7042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678897 23-Mar-2021 05:39
Welcome

MurrayM
2195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2678919 23-Mar-2021 07:55
Greetings Tony!

Lias
4865 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679317 23-Mar-2021 15:11
Welcome aboard




jarledb
Webhead
2810 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679320 23-Mar-2021 15:14
Welcome to Geekzone Tony!



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15484 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679370 23-Mar-2021 16:07
Welcome to a good place to be. You made a wise choice.

 

 

 

 




Tony123456

7 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2680860 26-Mar-2021 07:31
Thanks everyone :)

The forums I’m mainly interested in are finance & wealth and offers & wanted, but I can’t seem to post in either of them 😅. Does anyone know what to do to be able to post in these forums? Cheers

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73976 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680864 26-Mar-2021 07:52
Yes, you need a certain number of posts or to be id verified - which you've done now.




