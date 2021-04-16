Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ozka

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284370 16-Apr-2021 16:17
Hello all,

 

 

Here's a lifelong geek currently living in Nelson. Originally from Northern Europe, but been in NZ for almost a decade.

 

 

Well, I like geekery. But also cookery, and things.

 

 

Nuff said?

PeterReader
5938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693893 16-Apr-2021 16:17
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74093 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693894 16-Apr-2021 16:17
Welcome to Geekzone!




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6594 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693899 16-Apr-2021 16:22
Greetings, and welcome to Geekzone.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 



ozka

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#2693901 16-Apr-2021 16:24
Thanks, mate 😄

RunningMan
7063 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693927 16-Apr-2021 18:11
Welcome

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693965 16-Apr-2021 20:50
Welcome to the madhouse




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

