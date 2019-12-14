Hi Guys I bought one of these devices today.
It came with a pen with no instructions as how to use it. Googling does not seem to be helping with and shows a different looking pen.
GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C360. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch
Funnily enough I got no comment on this. But I did find out if I have the battery around the right way it helps. !! Interesting how it was hard to find info on the usual sources though??
