Laptops and mobile computersAnother CGA related question and where do I stand on 4 year old Surface Pro 3 - WWYD?


# 261803 16-Dec-2019 13:00
Hi All, 

 

My partner bought a Surface Pro 3 back in 2016. Sometime either late 2016 or in 2017 it developed an issue on the touch screen display where a touch would get 'stuck' and make the touch screen practically useless. This was sent in for repair and fixed. 

 

Fast forward to 2019, the same issue has now presented itself again. We're pretty adamant it's the same issue, in the same location as the first instance.

 

Obviously it's almost a 4 year old machine and well past the usual 1 yr manufacturer warranty - and would also be tricky to prove it's the same issue, but from my time reading round these forums I understand I *may* have a claim under the CGA. So, where do you wise GZ members think I stand? What would you do in this situation?

 

We have not approached the retailer/MS as yet, as I want to get some opinions first before taking it up further.

 

Thanks all!

# 2376255 16-Dec-2019 13:26
I had an Surface Pro 3 with what sounded like the same problem recently.

 

There were areas of the touchscreen that were unresponsive.

 

I managed to fix it by doing a touch calibration. Microsoft have a tool for this, but it didn't work for me.

 

There is however a Sony panel calibration tool, and running this totally fixed my problem.

 

 

 

This is it:

 

https://www.sony.com/electronics/support/downloads/W0009338

 

 

 

I'd recommend this as a last resort, and take no responsibility for anything bad that might happen by using it.

 

Read the notes & instructions on the page - CAREFULLY -

 

It says Windows 8, but worked fine on Windows 10 with my Surface Pro 3.

  # 2376258 16-Dec-2019 13:32
MS will very likely honour this under the CGA. Give them a call. If they don't offer upfront, then politely raise it with a manager. I am sure they will sort you out. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2376334 16-Dec-2019 14:49
did you buy it from a NZ retailer, so you're definitely covered by the CGA?

 

If so, and they won't help, just take them to the disputes tribunal and you'll win.

 

In the mean time you can disable the touch screen, through Device Manager, if you're getting phantom touches, it make take you some time to be able to navigate thru Device Manager to disable touch 

 

Device Manager, Human Interface Devices, HID-compliant touch screen, Driver, Disable



  # 2376372 16-Dec-2019 15:23
Thanks for the reply so far, much appreciated. 

 

Yes, can confirm it was purchased here in NZ (a big yellow one in Dunedin); and the initial issue was repaired with the assistance of the retailer. 

 

Thanks @Dairyxox - handy to know. Will try the MS touch calibration tool and see if we have any luck, but failing that might look to disable touch for the time being as a work around as suggested by Nathan.

 

Would you guys go to the retailer or straight to MS with this? We're not in Dunedin anymore and not sure we can find the receipt... But knowing me, it'll be floating around somewhere, just need to dig it out.. 

  # 2380849 24-Dec-2019 11:10
Hi Blurtie,

 

I'd recommend engaging with the retailer almost always. Retailers have the mechanism to RMA and easier to work with them under the CGA, and the turnaround on repair or replacement is typically much faster.

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/common-consumer-issues/refund-replacement-repair/

 

Not sure what to suggest around the receipt. You can check the serial number against this https://mybusinessservice.surface.com/en-US/CheckWarranty/CheckWarranty to try narrow down the date and try speak to a manager after Christmas. Mentioning CGA typically goes into the 'too hard' basket to deal with so most times they'll work with you. Personally, I use Office Lens to save receipts in OneNote as the idea of keeping a paper receipt for the lifetime of a product is absurd (especially considering the ink on the receipt will be illigible right when you need it).

