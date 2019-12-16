Hi All,

My partner bought a Surface Pro 3 back in 2016. Sometime either late 2016 or in 2017 it developed an issue on the touch screen display where a touch would get 'stuck' and make the touch screen practically useless. This was sent in for repair and fixed.

Fast forward to 2019, the same issue has now presented itself again. We're pretty adamant it's the same issue, in the same location as the first instance.

Obviously it's almost a 4 year old machine and well past the usual 1 yr manufacturer warranty - and would also be tricky to prove it's the same issue, but from my time reading round these forums I understand I *may* have a claim under the CGA. So, where do you wise GZ members think I stand? What would you do in this situation?

We have not approached the retailer/MS as yet, as I want to get some opinions first before taking it up further.

Thanks all!