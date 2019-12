Hello,

I'm looking at buying a laptop and out of all the games I would play on it X Com 2 would have the highest specs.



The recommended specs for that game are:

OS: Windows® 7, 64-bit

Processor: 3GHz Quad Core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB ATI Radeon HD 7970, 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or better

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card



What is the cheapest laptop you would recommend that would meet these specs?