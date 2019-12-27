Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
448 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261976 27-Dec-2019 13:27
Hello


I notice in the boxing day sales there are quite a number of touch screen laptops from the big shops.


Trying to whittle my options down.


Sub 1500


Touch screen


General use


14 inch screen about


Windows based.


Any suggestions appreciated.


 


Cheers

5942 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381735 27-Dec-2019 13:33
Surface Pro 7

2310 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2381747 27-Dec-2019 13:51
gehenna:

 

Surface Pro 7

 

 

I concur. 

 

 

 

Having used Surfaces for a few years as work machines, I have to say I am a fan (despite being Apple through and through in my personal life) 

 

 

 

If you can get a good spec one with Type cover in your price range, go for it. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 
 
 
 




448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2381789 27-Dec-2019 15:28
Thanks ....screen size is a bit on the small size for my bad eyes.

 

Also bit confused about Type cover not sure what that means.

 

 

 

Cheers

4006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2381798 27-Dec-2019 15:38
One person supports this post
Surface Laptop 3 13.5"




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

5942 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381801 27-Dec-2019 15:42
Type Cover is the keyboard add-on that doubles as a cover. Without it the Surface Pro is basically a Windows tablet, though you could pair another Bluetooth keyboard to it.

5942 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381803 27-Dec-2019 15:45
I think the consensus is if you can get one of the models in the Surface lineup within your budget, do that.

You can scale the screen content to suit your vision accordingly, you don't necessarily need a 15 inch display as the content is still probably smaller than your eyesight seems to be comfortable with, until you tinker with the scaling anyway.



448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2381849 27-Dec-2019 16:06
Thanks for the feedback.

 

Just one thing is the surface pro touch screen though ?

 

Thanks

 
 
 
 


5253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  # 2381856 27-Dec-2019 16:16
beenz:

Thanks for the feedback.


Just one thing is the surface pro touch screen though ?


Thanks



Yes. Every Surface has touch

5942 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381857 27-Dec-2019 16:16
Yes all Surface devices are touch screen, that's why they've been recommended to you based on your original requirements.

