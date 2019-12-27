Hello
I notice in the boxing day sales there are quite a number of touch screen laptops from the big shops.
Trying to whittle my options down.
Sub 1500
Touch screen
General use
14 inch screen about
Windows based.
Any suggestions appreciated.
Cheers
Surface Pro 7
gehenna:
Surface Pro 7
I concur.
Having used Surfaces for a few years as work machines, I have to say I am a fan (despite being Apple through and through in my personal life)
If you can get a good spec one with Type cover in your price range, go for it.
Thanks ....screen size is a bit on the small size for my bad eyes.
Also bit confused about Type cover not sure what that means.
Cheers
Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
Thanks for the feedback.
Just one thing is the surface pro touch screen though ?
Thanks
beenz:
Yes all Surface devices are touch screen, that's why they've been recommended to you based on your original requirements.