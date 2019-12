I was looking through advertisements for some of the better Microsoft computers, but several of them are not kept in stock by places like JB HiFi, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming. At a time when, for example, some Microsoft laptops are being discounted by 20% for the Boxing Day sales, people are being told that there are no stocks of these in the whole country and to expect delivery at the end of January. This is apparently because several Microsoft staff are on holiday until mid-January.



And to secure one of these computers at a 20% discount, customers are asked to pay the full amount now even though there is a 4-week delay in delivery. Wouldn't just a small deposit be adequate? So, I wonder whether it may be better to order direct online from Microsoft in order to get earlier delivery?