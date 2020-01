Looks to be a re-badge of this laptop https://www.notebookcheck.net/Schenker-XMG-Neo-17-Core-i7-8750H-GeForce-RTX-2070-Tongfang-GK7CP7S-Laptop-Review.414909.0.html

Given it's size it would not be classed as a desktop replacement laptop(same sort of performance as a desktop) the weight would be closer to 4-5KG but are a pain to lug around(I had one) I now have a ASUS Zephyrus GX502 which is closer to that weight profile and a full RTX2070 it gets really hot under load unlike the one I had before.

The one your looking at also does not have g-sync which may or may not be a issue for you but there are a lot of others which do have it however they wont have optimus as far as i'm aware the only laptop that has optimus and g-sync right now is the ASUS Zephyrus GX502

All RTX gaming laptops have trade offs unfortunately and there will be something you have to give up for something else however if your only worried about thermals I would be looking at a full desktop replacement laptop rather than a lightweight one.

I brought my current laptop from JustLaptops about 4 months ago found them to be knowledgeable and helpful. I have not needed to do a RMA so cannot talk to that side of things but if it was me i would still go with a better known brand name so if something does go wrong you can at least try and deal with the manufacturer.