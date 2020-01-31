Help please!



Hi, I am getting myself horribly confused by lack of knowledge and so many options. I am wanting to purchase a new laptop/s for myself and my son (15).



I only need for usual home use and storing ebooks on calibre. Son uses chromebook at school, but doesn’t have anything to use at home.



Preferably under $1000, but would like reasonable speed. I would like around 13” screen.



I have never tried a MacBook but use other apple products. Would something like this be ok? https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/apple/listing/2505458297



Or this? https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/apple/listing/2507019764



Or would I be better going new, and therefore not apple?



Any advice greatly appreciated. Thanks.