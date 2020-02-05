So.... Not quite sure what is going on here. The rumour mill is pretty quiet.

The latest news on the Surface Book 3 comes from a 3DMark leak:

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Microsoft-Surface-Book-3-appears-on-3DMark-powered-by-an-Intel-Core-i7-1065G7-and-NVIDIA-Max-Q-GPUs.452475.0.html

The word on the street seems to be that there will be Microsoft announcement sometime this year:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/surface-book-3-news-rumors-specs-release-date-price/

It appears that our own Bill Bennett has a review unit and it will be for sale tomorrow at JB Hifi:

https://twitter.com/billbennettnz/status/1224580983497707521

I would have thought there would be some kind of event particularly with the Duo and Neo due this year.

We wait with bated breath! The Surface Book 2 is a great laptop. I love mine...