# 265690 5-Feb-2020 13:33
So.... Not quite sure what is going on here. The rumour mill is pretty quiet.

 

The latest news on the Surface Book 3 comes from a 3DMark leak:

 

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Microsoft-Surface-Book-3-appears-on-3DMark-powered-by-an-Intel-Core-i7-1065G7-and-NVIDIA-Max-Q-GPUs.452475.0.html

 

The word on the street seems to be that there will be Microsoft announcement sometime this year:

 

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/surface-book-3-news-rumors-specs-release-date-price/

 

It appears that our own Bill Bennett has a review unit and it will be for sale tomorrow at JB Hifi:

 

https://twitter.com/billbennettnz/status/1224580983497707521

 

I would have thought there would be some kind of event particularly with the Duo and Neo due this year.

 

We wait with bated breath! The Surface Book 2 is a great laptop. I love mine...

 

 

 

 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

  # 2413053 5-Feb-2020 13:47
99.99% that Bill has Surface Book 2 or Surface Laptop 3 confused with Surface Book 3. There is no way that Microsoft will release Surface Book 3 without a major announcement.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

