No issue with the cable.



Here is what I tried so far:

Plug it in.

Hold power and refresh (looks like recycle symbol) for ten seconds.

Nothing.

Repeat above. Still no power light.

Unplug power cord from chromebook then at power point.

Plug in cable at power point then into chromebook.

At this point power light comes on red then white then chromebook screen flicks on quickly, shuts off and again shows no power light.

Attempt to start it. Nothing. Repeat above steps with power/refresh and plug but this time leave the chromebook to charge for minimum one hour. (Left it at this stage, haven’t been back to where it is since).

If leaving it to recharge doesn’t work, any other key combinations or ideas other than taking it apart to discharge the battery?

Thanks!