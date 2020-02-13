Hello,

Looking to grab a reasonably low cost laptop/2in1 and wondering which one of these is the better buy?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU401032/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-14-TP401MA-BZ032T-2in1-Edu-Lapt

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU202012/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-12-TP202NA-EH012TS-2in1-Laptop

The first obviously has a larger disk, larger screen, but the second one has a 4 core (versus the celerons 2 core) processor...Am thinking the larger screen is the better of the two for the extra money...

Thanks in advance for any thoughts.