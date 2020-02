Most laptop venting is from the sides and/or bottom, so it's not normally an issue - it's more a matter of ensuring none of the vents are blocked wherever you do have it positioned. It may actually allow better cooling as you could also turn the laptop upside down (thin laptops, like the one I'm using now - an HP Spectre 360 - will typically only have vents on the bottom).

Edit: sorry, that's what happens when I open a bunch of threads and take a while to get to them! Guess my only value-add is the suggestion that they can be used upside down!