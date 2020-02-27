I have a Lenovo Thinkpad Carbon with 256GB SSD but I now need at least twice that storage. However this version has an SSD that is not possible to replace so I've tried adding external storage so that the OS is on the SSD and my documents are on the external device. I ran into hurdles:

USB (USB 2 port as the USB 3 port is used for my dock): Protrudes so is easily knocked out when travelling SD (ADATA V30): Suffered loss of a working file from time to time, and experienced delays when accessing External portable HD: Is fast enough and reliable, bit each time I hibernate Explorer loses its place and reverts to the default view, open Excel files get permanently corrupted, and it stays running and thus consuming battery so I need to disconnect it when mobile.

As I have shortcuts and programs that refer to the file locations of some documents I have to always use the same device and port once I have installed the external storage, and it is a significant effort to change devices so I only want to do so with reasonable assurance it will work.

Can anyone please advise whether an external SSD would overcome the issues I have with the portable HD, or perhaps if another SD card might perform better?