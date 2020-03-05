Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268207 5-Mar-2020 09:25
Hi all,

 

 

 

I am currently on the hunt for a new laptop, after something with a bit of grunt although I am not a gamer I do put my current laptop to a bit of work with multiple programs running at once with the occasional Photoshop and video editing.

 

I am looking to spend up to about $1500 max and have taken a liking to the ASUS TUF gaming laptops, they seem to offer great power for a good price. Problem is it is hard to find any store with the models I like in stock, but there is one store (Just Laptops) that have one the looks good, but the thing is they usually upgrade their laptops before selling, something I am not to keen on but I figure they know what they are doing.

 

I have found this one though, they only thing they have done to it is add some RAM, I am guessing they have added another 8GB stick to make it 16GB, I figure this would be a relatively harmless modification and considering there is not much else around in stock I think i might buy it.

Does this look like a good laptop and a good buy?

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-tuf-fx505dtbq143t-156ips-fhd-ryzen-r53550h-16g-512g-gtx16504g-2ywrty-12544

  #2432945 5-Mar-2020 09:31
The memory addition is nothing to worry about, the laptop will still be covered under the local NZ 2 year warranty, justlaptops are a good retailer.

 

For the price and specs to me it's not a bad deal, there "may" be better deals out there, the 2 year warranty is a huge plus to me though as most laptops only have 1 year.

  #2432951 5-Mar-2020 09:47
that's a decent spec for a decent price.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

