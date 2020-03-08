Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268252 8-Mar-2020 12:50
They are for powerpoint type work and also online video streaming with meeting / conversations, they are going to use a USB video capture device with a video camera.  No gaming.  

 

 

 

Option 1
https://pp.co.nz/product/amd-notebooks/acer-swift-3-sf314-41-r3wz-14-ryzen-5-3500u-8gb-ram-512gb-ssd-us-international-pn-nxhfdsa002/AA97299/#&ref=pricespy

 

 

 

Option 2 Acer
https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=470857

 

or this option 2 Asus
https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=476336

 

 

 

 

 

They are all SSDs.  Option 1 have 500GB and the other  2 is 250GB.  Option one is AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and the other two are Intel 10th gen i5 10210U.  

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers.  

 

 

  #2434470 8-Mar-2020 13:23
Not the second acer - it has a 768p screen which will be a very poor experience.

 

In the past I have recommended Asus vivobooks, and people have been happy with them. I've not actually seen either of these models.

