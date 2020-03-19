I have a 24" LG Monitor attached to an HP Probook G1 Laptop via HDMI. The HP is nearly 6 years old.

I have had the LG monitor (say) 5 years and it has never had any issues.

Very recently, the monitor would switch itself off and would not start via the on/off switch.

If I unplugged the power cable and reattached the power cable the power would come back on.

I could then use the monitor, but sometimes not for long as the power would disconnect (it could be 24-48 hours)

However, things have got worse.

After a bit of experimentation, I am at this point.

I keep the power cable disconnected (for some time) and the hdmi cable disconnected.

Attach the power cable and the power light comes on.

Attach the hdmi cable and within seconds the power light goes off.

I think it is the monitor.

I attached a monitor used by a NUC to the HP and I haven't had the same problem (but cannot keep the monitor permanently attached to the HP).

So, I am thinking, I need a new monitor.

Any thoughts before I bin it.