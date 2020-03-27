Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
15754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#268578 27-Mar-2020 07:33


My wife has a Toshiba ultrabook laptop, about three years old. The past year or so the mouse cursor will start moving towards a corner of the screen, without her doing it. Even if you move the mouse it keeps going back there - like a device is continually giving the "move to the corner of the screen" command. It's not always the same corner, it varies. It happens a few times a week at least. Rebooting often fixes the problem, but not always.

 

Turning off the touchpad in software hasn't helped. I wasn't able to disable the device in device manager or BIOS. It also has one of those pointing devices in the middle of the keyboard like a pencil eraser, I couldn't disable that either.

 

Any ideas how to fix this? I can reinstall Windows fairly easily, which I'm going to try tomorrow. I considered opening the laptop up to disconnect the pointing devices, but that has a high risk of breaking it, which I won't do during the lockdown when we can't easily get another.

 

I figure it's probably a hardware fault and will probably replace it after the lockdown ends, but would be nice to get it working better or even avoid having to buy another one.

5285 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  #2447652 27-Mar-2020 07:55


It does sound like a hardware issue
It seems you should be able to disable these devices in device manager though



15754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2447655 27-Mar-2020 08:02


nathan: It does sound like a hardware issue
It seems you should be able to disable these devices in device manager though

 

You'd think so, but I couldn't find the devices in device manager. I managed to disable the bluetooth mouse I was using, and the logitech mouse my wife uses, but not the internal ones. I'll have another shot some time.

 
 
 
 


705 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2447657 27-Mar-2020 08:07


Do you have an external keyboard? 

 

Try disabling the keyboard - I had this happen once and it was the "pointing nub" in the keyboard that was the issue

 

Clint

1587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2447668 27-Mar-2020 08:28


Couple of things to try.

 

#1 Clean the track pad - like really well.

 

#2 Is the screen touch screen by any chance? Clean that too.

 

#3 When you said you turned the track pad off, did you do this in software, hardware or device manager?



15754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2447669 27-Mar-2020 08:28


We do have an external keyboard we can try - makes the laptop into a desktop but might be an ok workaround. I'll give that a shot too thanks Clint :)

