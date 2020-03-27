My wife has a Toshiba ultrabook laptop, about three years old. The past year or so the mouse cursor will start moving towards a corner of the screen, without her doing it. Even if you move the mouse it keeps going back there - like a device is continually giving the "move to the corner of the screen" command. It's not always the same corner, it varies. It happens a few times a week at least. Rebooting often fixes the problem, but not always.

Turning off the touchpad in software hasn't helped. I wasn't able to disable the device in device manager or BIOS. It also has one of those pointing devices in the middle of the keyboard like a pencil eraser, I couldn't disable that either.

Any ideas how to fix this? I can reinstall Windows fairly easily, which I'm going to try tomorrow. I considered opening the laptop up to disconnect the pointing devices, but that has a high risk of breaking it, which I won't do during the lockdown when we can't easily get another.

I figure it's probably a hardware fault and will probably replace it after the lockdown ends, but would be nice to get it working better or even avoid having to buy another one.