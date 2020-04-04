Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersApply thermal paste to integrated GPU?


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269726 4-Apr-2020 18:46
Send private message quote this post

Good evening all. 

 

I'm currently replacing the thermal paste on my partners laptop CPU. The laptop is a Toshiba Satellite c55-a-5100. It comes with integrated laptop graphics? (Mobile Intel® HM76 Express Chipset / Mobile Intel® HD graphics with shared graphics memory) but I noticed that the GPU does not have any thermal paste on it. GPU is circled bottom right of the image. The casing doesn't have any sort of heatsink/pad on it either for the GPU.

 

Is it okay to apply thermal paste to the GPU or best to leave it alone?   Thanks.   

 

 

 

Create new topic
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2454603 4-Apr-2020 19:16
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

If the heatsink doesn't cover it, there is no point. Are you sure that's the GPU? iGPU is part of the CPU die, and a dedicated GPU will definitely have some form of cooling. I suspect that is probably the 'chipset' chip. 



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2454607 4-Apr-2020 19:25
Send private message quote this post

True. Yeah I have no idea to be honest. Looking under the hood of a laptop is relatively new to me. 

 

A lot of heat comes out from that area when the computer is under heavy load and when I saw another chip,  I just guessed thatit may be the graphics. But considering the fact that it's integrated, your comment makes sense. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2454610 4-Apr-2020 19:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Google the numbers on that chip, you'll soon find out what it is. 



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2454613 4-Apr-2020 19:32
Send private message quote this post

Chipset that provides the following for the system:
A second generation DMI link between it and the CPU
8 PCI-E 2.0 lanes
2 SATA 6gbps ports
4 SATA 3gbps ports
4 USB 3.0 ports
8 USB 2.0 ports

 

Looks like I'll just do the CPU.

 

Thanks for your help 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.