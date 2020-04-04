Good evening all.

I'm currently replacing the thermal paste on my partners laptop CPU. The laptop is a Toshiba Satellite c55-a-5100. It comes with integrated laptop graphics? (Mobile Intel® HM76 Express Chipset / Mobile Intel® HD graphics with shared graphics memory) but I noticed that the GPU does not have any thermal paste on it. GPU is circled bottom right of the image. The casing doesn't have any sort of heatsink/pad on it either for the GPU.

Is it okay to apply thermal paste to the GPU or best to leave it alone? Thanks.