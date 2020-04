If it may be of help, the U series are “Ice Lake” processors and the G series are “Comet Lake” processors (10nm and 14nm respectively). I mention this as you may find more info using the product code names.

Basically, my understanding is Ice Lake slightly better battery life and better instructions per clock and Comet Lake has a higher clock frequency (I suggest googling the difference as I have not really paid attention to it).

However, the laptop product releases around Ice Lake devices are in mid stream at the moment (this month and next month) so it is worth keeping an eye out.

What I do, is research all of the new industry features for each year, then work out what benefits they may offer - does it make something easier to do, does it enable something new. Then I make a list of features I am looking for.

Some newer features for this year That I am interested in.

Better batteries, wifi 6, 2.5/10Gbe ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, 4k 60Hz graphics and Touch screen.

The main one for me is the switch to Thunderbolt 3.



https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/docs/processors/core/10th-gen-core-mobile-processors-brief.html

I have included a link to the Intel Ice Lake processor (marketing) specs. The trick is in finding out how the features surface in individual laptops. I couldn’t find a similar link to the Comet Lake processors but there should be something.

Hope this helps