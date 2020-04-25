Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm very confused with the Intel benchmarks. Looks like 8256U 10210U and 1035G1 benchmarks the same according to one tester!

 

Anyway I narrowed down 3 laptops ... any ideas which is better?

 

I'm after 1. battery life 2. performance

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/acer-swift-5-sf515-51t-world-slightest-15-6-ips-fhd-touch-i5-8265u-8g-256g-nvme-12009

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/work/shop/business-laptop-notebook-computers/new-vostro-15-3000-laptop-work-from-home-bundle/spd/vostro-15-3591-laptop/c9wnv3591c03nzsol#features_section

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/work/shop/business-laptop-notebook-computers/vostro-14-5000-laptop/spd/vostro-14-5490-laptop/c9wnv5490c05nz

 

I don't think I'll ever need a discreet GPU so ignore the MX250 - if anything won't the presence of an extra GPU just suck battery life even when not being used

 

I like the Acer because it weighs the same as an ipad (nearly)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

You've probably dismissed this already - higher price, discrete graphics, debatable delivery time, weight, but just a thought -

 

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpad-edge/E14/p/22TPE14E4N1




Check the Dell's are IPS screens.

The Vostro is Dell's lower end of the market and I've seen a few non-IPS screens in Vostro's (and Latitude's) and they are horrible to work on.

