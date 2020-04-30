SprogTsar:

My wife's laptop needs replacing. I've seen the 17"LG Gram overseas which looks interesting but I'm having trouble finding something similar available in NZ. Things like the HP Probook dont appeal as just too bulky.
Key Requirements
- Thin Form Factor
- 15.6"or larger
- Decent screen resolution. (16/10 preferred over 16/9)
- Numeric Keypad - for spreadsheet work
- Decent build quality & high enough specs to last 5 years or so
Nice to have
- Large SSD
- Long Battery Life
- USB C charger
Not Required
- High end graphics
I'm hoping to pay between $1750 & $2250
If anyone knows of thing that might work please let me know.
TIA