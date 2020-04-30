SprogTsar: Its a really good point but not really practical for our setup. We have 4 young kids running around so want to be able to put the laptop up high without too much hassle. Also we have a study nook in our lounge in which the laptop gets used when not on her lap. The depth wouldn't allow for a seperate keyboard. We could get a separate numeric keypad I suppose but getting it out and putting it away is an extra step we'd like to avoid.

But if it's wireless, then the keyboard can go anywhere...and only be needed when doing the numerical spreadsheet work.

Else I doubt you'd be looking at ultrabooks, and I expect the number of models you can choose from is significantly reduced. Whereas a wireless keyboard added for about $100 and/or mouse, and you've just widened the scope of models you can choose.

It's not permanently attached to the laptop, so if it's just a quick email, no need to get it. But if there's a big period of numerical entry, then by all means get laptop and keyboard out and going.

Just something to consider.