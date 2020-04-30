Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersBest Ultrabook Style Laptop with Numeric Keypad for Home Use


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270238 30-Apr-2020 07:49
My wife's laptop needs replacing. I've seen the 17"LG Gram overseas which looks interesting but I'm having trouble finding something similar available in NZ. Things like the HP Probook dont appeal as just too bulky.

 

Key Requirements

 

     

  1. Thin Form Factor
  2. 15.6"or larger
  3. Decent screen resolution.  (16/10 preferred over 16/9)
  4. Numeric Keypad - for spreadsheet work
  5. Decent build quality & high enough specs to last 5 years or so

 

Nice to have

 

     

  1. Large SSD
  2. Long Battery Life
  3. USB C charger

 

Not Required

 

     

  1. High end graphics

 

I'm hoping to pay between $1750 & $2250

 

If anyone knows of thing that might work please let me know.

 

TIA

1827 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473766 30-Apr-2020 08:30
A slightly different angle, but would the task be easier if you bought an external USB or bluetooth numeric keypad?  You then open up the other 99% of laptops to choose from.



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2473768 30-Apr-2020 08:35
Its a really good point but not really practical for our setup. We have 4 young kids running around so want to be able to put the laptop up high without too much hassle. Also we have a study nook in our lounge in which the laptop gets used when not on her lap. The depth wouldn't allow for a seperate keyboard. We could get a separate numeric keypad I suppose but getting it out and putting it away is an extra step we'd like to avoid.

 
 
 
 


4784 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2473774 30-Apr-2020 08:41
SprogTsar:

 

Its a really good point but not really practical for our setup. We have 4 young kids running around so want to be able to put the laptop up high without too much hassle. Also we have a study nook in our lounge in which the laptop gets used when not on her lap. The depth wouldn't allow for a seperate keyboard. We could get a separate numeric keypad I suppose but getting it out and putting it away is an extra step we'd like to avoid.

 

 

 

 

But if it's wireless, then the keyboard can go anywhere...and only be needed when doing the numerical spreadsheet work.

 

Else I doubt you'd be looking at ultrabooks, and I expect the number of models you can choose from is significantly reduced.  Whereas a wireless keyboard added for about $100 and/or mouse, and you've just widened the scope of models you can choose. 

 

It's not permanently attached to the laptop, so if it's just a quick email, no need to get it.  But if there's a big period of numerical entry, then by all means get laptop and keyboard out and going.

 

Just something to consider.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

sxz

Ultimate Geek

Ultimate Geek


  #2473813 30-Apr-2020 08:49
I've always wanted to try the LG Gram.  One of the few 17" ultrabooks.

 

I've found most of the HP Probooks & Elitebooks around 14 & 15" have numeric keypads, and they are great.  

