29 posts

#270249 30-Apr-2020 14:08
I've spent the morning looking through low/mid-range ($1200-$1600) laptops available in NZ, such as the Acer Aspire/Swift range, some of the HP Envy models, Asus, etc, and I've noticed something - so few of the NZ-available models have discrete GPUs at the benchmark price. What I mean is that the manufacturer and overseas reviews will state that the base model has a discrete GPU, and it's factored into the pricing, but in NZ the prices seem to be based on the discrete GPU version, but most of the NZ models don't come with discrete GPUs. It's like we're being sold a special line of laptops that are cut down from the usual overseas typical models.

 

For example, I have been unable to find any Acer Swift 3 or Swift 5 models with the MX250, for example the SF514-54GT, even though that's the standard model overseas. All we get is the integrated GPU lower-spec models, but sold as standard.

 

Now I could pay $500 more to move into the bracket where discrete GPUs are standard (GTX 1650 etc), but now we're talking prices that are no longer ~1.5x overseas prices (i.e. USD/NZD ratio), but more like 3x.

 

What's going on here? Is this an attempt to cut costs on the standard models in the hope that most NZers read the reviews but don't notice the change?

 

Aside, does anyone know of something like an Acer Swift 5 but with an MX250 or better for < $1500?

 

 

  #2474093 30-Apr-2020 14:12
Cost.




29 posts

  #2474102 30-Apr-2020 14:32
Yes, of course, but what I'm trying to say is that laptops are introduced in NZ without the discrete GPU, whereas everywhere else (it seems), they are included in the "base" offering. I've scrolled through PBTech's full list of in-stock and out-of-stock laptops and you don't start to see discrete GPUs until around $1500, which would be an overseas equivalent price of around US$850 (taking GST and freight into account), yet these models sell overseas for far less than that, and the integrated-graphics-only models are even cheaper. We're not being offered the same products at comparable prices. This isn't news to me, this has always been the case, I just want to find a laptop < $1500 with a discrete GPU, but I don't think there are any here, even though overseas it wouldn't be a problem finding one.

 
 
 
 


  #2474108 30-Apr-2020 14:41
To get want you want at the price you want to pay you'll have to parallel import and forgo everything that comes with buying locally.

 

 

 

Its simple economics. The local distributor would have priced up the based model with a discrete GPU and realised that they wouldn't be able to move too many @ > $1,500. So they order a batch with just the integrated GPU and sell them at a price that people are willing to buy them.

 

 

 

So to answer your question, Yes these are NZ specific models built to meet a predetermined price point that will sell.

 

 

  #2474109 30-Apr-2020 14:42
How do you figure USD850 is NZD1500 allowing for GST and freight?

You are looking at USD675 if you allow for 15% GST and 10% freight.

  #2474115 30-Apr-2020 14:53
Handle9: How do you figure USD850 is NZD1500 allowing for GST and freight?

You are looking at USD675 if you allow for 15% GST and 10% freight.

 

Don't forget that NZ based retailers will also be building in overhead to support the provision of CGA which everyone seems top forget wheen they compare USD to NZD. Great consumer protection, but someone has to pay for it.

 

 

 

Maybe add the cost of an extended warranty to the USD cost to get a better idea of apples to apples.




  #2474116 30-Apr-2020 14:53
There are a few out there

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-fx505dt-bq143t-156-tuf-gaming-laptop

 

Discrete Graphics and $1399

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-fx505dt-bq017t-156-tuf-gaming-laptop

 

Discrete Graphics and $1599

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/msi-gf63-thin-9scxr-004nz-156-i5-9300h-8gb-256gb-gtx1650-gaming-laptop

 

Discrete Graphics and $1599

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/acer-aspire-5-a515-54g-72wm-15-6-corei7-10510u-8g-256g-nvme-1t-hd-mx250-2g-11hr-12913?sort=p.price&order=ASC

 

Discrete Graphics and $1499

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/acer-nitro-5-an515-54-15-6-ips-fhd-4xcore-i5-9300h-16gb-256gb-ssd-raid-gtx1650-12931?sort=p.price&order=ASC

 

Discrete Graphics and $1598

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/acer-aspire-5-a515-54g-72wm-15-6-corei7-10510u-8g-256g-nvme-mx250-2g-11hr-1-8kg-12912?search=mx250&description=true&category_id=60&sort=p.price&order=ASC

 

Discrete Graphics and $1399

 

 

  #2474117 30-Apr-2020 14:54
Handle9: How do you figure USD850 is NZD1500 allowing for GST and freight?

You are looking at USD675 if you allow for 15% GST and 10% freight.

 

 

 

Also adding in margin to account for our fairly strict consumer protection laws that the US doesn't have.

 
 
 
 


  #2474160 30-Apr-2020 15:57
geekiegeek:

 

Don't forget that NZ based retailers will also be building in overhead to support the provision of CGA which everyone seems top forget wheen they compare USD to NZD. Great consumer protection, but someone has to pay for it.

 

Maybe add the cost of an extended warranty to the USD cost to get a better idea of apples to apples.

 

 

Mate, in my experience retailers don't give 2 shakes of a rats tail about the CGA, and will browbeat 9/10 customers into backing down. 

 

Retailers care about PROFIT. They don't factor in CGA, they just want as much income as possible. 

 

They turf things through to the supplier/manafacturer who wear the cost. 

 

Source - personal experience and working for a major retailer for a few years.

 

The reason electronics are expensive here is economies of scale. American Buy'n'large (or whatever) can purchase 10,000 units and distribute them across multiple stores to be sold.

 

NZ retailers will only secure 2,000 of the same product.

 

Every now and again there's a sweetheart deal put through, but at the end of the day it's a money thing. 

 

Kiwi consumers also don't care enough for there to be enough of a market to cater to. It's an upsell point for the more informed but honestly 99% of buyers couldn't care less.

