I have a 2018 Macbook Pro purchased back in May 2019 but I'm having issues with keys repeating themselves (I'm constantly having to go back to delete my "double-space").

I also find that some keys don't travel as far as others and feel sticky. I've tried contacting Apple (since that's where I purchased the product from), but the customer service rep told me I had to drop it in to an authorised service provider. The issue is that I don't have an authorised service provider near my location.

What can I do? I'd prefer a refund so I could put the money towards another Mac, instead of a keyboard replacement.