15851 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#270309 3-May-2020 15:59
Looking for a new laptop for my wife. Will be working from home a bit (could be two weeks, could be a year), plus she uses it a lot in the evenings for web / netflix. Performance isn't really important, she uses a hosted desktop so it's a dumb terminal. Mostly looking for something reliable with a screen that doesn't suck, but for spreadsheets and a bit of TV doesn't need to be the best in the world.

 

Specs on these are all about the same, i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128 - 256GB disk. Don't care about SSD vs NVME for example.

 

  • Dell Latitude 5400 at $1722 (link)
  • HP G5 Elitebook at $2000 (link)
  • HP Probook at $1800 (link)
  • Asus Vivobook Flip $1400 (link)

Mostly interested in reliability - any thoughts? Her last Asus failed a few years ago, she's been using my old work Toshiba but that's acting wonky as well, the pointing system.

 

Is the $1400 Asus good enough? Or is it worth investing another $400 to get something a bit more robust?

2753 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2475886 3-May-2020 16:05
The EliteBook will have a 3 year next business day on site warranty.  That says a lot about the build quality and how much they stand behind it.  We sell only HP commercial gear for this very reason.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

1060 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2475888 3-May-2020 16:09
I’d personally go for the Elitebook, the build quality of the current latitude 5x00 series is lacking a bit imo compared with older generations.

 

HP & Dell are both really good with supporting their business ranges so you’ll have no issue with drivers etc.

 
 
 
 




15851 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2475890 3-May-2020 16:18
The cheaper HP has a one year warranty. You have to pay$300 more to get 3 year

I don't doubt the HP is better. Is it $400 better, in terms of reliability and durability?

9513 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2475897 3-May-2020 16:32
12 months local warranty *
* Warranty period is as stated above unless the manufacturer has chosen to specify a longer period.
All warranties are return to base unless otherwise specified.



15851 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2475898 3-May-2020 16:34
Jase, I think you're just confirming it's a one year warranty? Or are you saying HP provide extra?

3325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2475905 3-May-2020 16:55
The Dell and HPs are business class machines. This means you get business build quality (they will have much better frames) and likely better keyboards. You also will have a different mix of ports.

Personally I would spend the extra and forget about it for 5 years.

You're also more likely to be able to get spares for the HP and Dell down the line.



15851 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2475918 3-May-2020 17:14
Drat, got my links wrong. The Probook is $1800 with a 1 year warranty, the Elitebook is $2000 with a 3 year warranty (only one in stock but $2050 for the one they have plenty of). I'm convinced about HP *book. Any further opinions on Probook vs Elitebook @Dynamic @Andib @Handle9?

