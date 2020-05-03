Looking for a new laptop for my wife. Will be working from home a bit (could be two weeks, could be a year), plus she uses it a lot in the evenings for web / netflix. Performance isn't really important, she uses a hosted desktop so it's a dumb terminal. Mostly looking for something reliable with a screen that doesn't suck, but for spreadsheets and a bit of TV doesn't need to be the best in the world.

Specs on these are all about the same, i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128 - 256GB disk. Don't care about SSD vs NVME for example.

Dell Latitude 5400 at $1722 (link)

HP G5 Elitebook at $2000 (link)

HP Probook at $1800 (link)

Asus Vivobook Flip $1400 (link)

Mostly interested in reliability - any thoughts? Her last Asus failed a few years ago, she's been using my old work Toshiba but that's acting wonky as well, the pointing system.

Is the $1400 Asus good enough? Or is it worth investing another $400 to get something a bit more robust?