I recently brought a new Macbook Air, now I'm after a dock or hub for it.



Ideally I'd have a dock that I can plug my power brick and up to 2 monitors into and then use a single usb-c cable to connect them all to my laptop when I'm at my desk. It seems that dream will set me back at least $250 dangling hub or ~$500 for a basic dock...



I'm finding it really hard to filter the spam vs real reviews on these things too. The majority of search results are spammy "Top 10 hubs for 2020!" type pages.



Does anyone have any decent recommendations for these things?