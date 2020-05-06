Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersThunderbolt 3 docks / hubs


127 posts

Master Geek


#270383 6-May-2020 22:41
Send private message quote this post

I recently brought a new Macbook Air, now I'm after a dock or hub for it.

Ideally I'd have a dock that I can plug my power brick and up to 2 monitors into and then use a single usb-c cable to connect them all to my laptop when I'm at my desk. It seems that dream will set me back at least $250 dangling hub or ~$500 for a basic dock...

I'm finding it really hard to filter the spam vs real reviews on these things too. The majority of search results are spammy "Top 10 hubs for 2020!" type pages.

Does anyone have any decent recommendations for these things? 

Create new topic
3346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478327 6-May-2020 23:11
Send private message quote this post

What resolution monitors are you trying to drive? Mrs Handle has a Ugreen cheapy for her MacBook Pro. It drives a single 4k Monitor OK. It has some flakiness occasionally but for $50 it's ok.

 

 



127 posts

Master Geek


  #2478329 6-May-2020 23:18
Send private message quote this post

Just 1080 for now

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.